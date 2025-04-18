Intrigue and ambition in Brighton's The Heresy of Love

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Heresy of Love is the latest production from New Venture Theatre in Brighton, running from April 25-May 3.

The piece comes from playwright Helen Edmundson and is directed by Gerry McCrudden.

Spokeswoman Elysa Hyde said: “Inspired by Sister Juana Ines de la Cruz’ extraordinary life, the play is full of intrigue and ambition. It is as funny as it is tragic, with a smattering of scheming servants, illicit desire and power politics. Throughout history Sister Juana Ines de la Cruz’ significance to different communities in Mexico has varied, having been a candidate for Catholic sainthood, a symbol of Mexican nationalism and for women’s rights, making her a figure of controversy and debate to this day.”

Director Gerry McCrudden said “Little did I realise, when I chose this marvellous play that Mexico would be thrust to international attention by developments in north America. Recently Mexico also inaugurated its first woman president. A talented cast helped me bring this story to life.

“It’s the late 1600s; in a convent in Mexico, one of the brightest women of her generation strives to reconcile her love for God with her desire for learning. A gifted and progressive writer, she finds herself at the centre of a deadly battle of ideas when a new zealous, misogynistic archbishop is installed. Eventually, Juana is betrayed by the very people she thought she could trust. While they are forgotten by history, her story still shines.”

Evening performances: 7.30pm. Matinee: Sun, April 27 at 2.30pm. No evening performances on Sun/Mon evenings.

Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk/newventuretheatre. For further details phone box office information on 01273 746118. Ticket price: £12 (£10 NVT Members).