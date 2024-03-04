Investment chance in Bexhill as commercial property goes to auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ground floor 97 London Road is among 147 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a leasehold guide price of £80,000 to £85,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 20 March.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a prominently located commercial unit which is currently let at £7,500 per annum.

AUCTION: 97 London Road, Bexhill

“The property has been well-maintained by the current tenant over the years and has a gas heating system via radiators. We consider it suitable for continued investment.”

The unit is on the west side of London Road which is a busy thoroughfare on the edge of Bexhill town centre, with easy access to the A259, the mainline railway station and seafront.

Tenure is a 999-year lease from 2007.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/248/88/

More than three acres of woodland near Robertsbridge is being offered with a freehold guide price of £25,000 to £30,000.

The land, at Fern Wood off Poppinghole Lane, is located east of the A21 and can be located via the What3Words app using ref: ///breaches.scary.pitch.

The site extends to approximately 1.28 hectares (3.17 acres).

Chris added: “Land sales are particularly popular at Clive Emson auctions and we anticipate good interest in this chance to own your own woodland.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Monday 18 March and ends on Wednesday 20 March.