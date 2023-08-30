It’s a big thumbs up for Bognor's ILLUMINATE 2024!

That response summed up the success of the event, which was the highlight of ILLUMINATE Bognor Regis.

Organisers at all-volunteer group Bognor Regis Seafront Lights were delighted with the results of months of hard work on the new event, which replaced the long-established Illuminations Gala.

Following a new route starting at London Road Lorry Park, the procession of 11 entries led by a steam engine wound its way down London Road, through the precinct, High Street and York Road before coming to a halt on the Place St Maur, where the deliberations of the judges were announced and cash prizes and trophies awarded. The crowds got deeper as the entourage progressed and marshals had to push onlookers back in the York Road area so that the train could progress.

Record crowds then lined the seafront to watch fireworks from the pier, against a backdrop of the weekend seafront funfair. Seafront Lights Chairman Jason Passingham said that the variety and quality of the entrants made the procession a real spectacle which was greatly appreciated by the crowds with whom the participants interacted. He added, “Months of worry disappeared when you saw the thousands who turned out to line the route and all the smiling faces.”

Residents joined the procession.

In addition to the formal entries from businesses, CICs, local voluntary groups, service organisations and individuals, many residents joined the back of the procession, taking advantage of the opportunity to carry lanterns made some weeks earlier at a workshop run by Mark Haden Ford and sponsored by Bognor Regis Town Council, BR BID and The Track. Jason added “seeing the lanterns being carried at the rear of the procession by folk of all ages who just wanted to be involved really did make it feel like a true community event.”

Lights Secretary Greg Burt said having evening events in the town centre helped the night-time economy which was often over-looked, adding that some businesses in Old London Road had told them it was nice to have an event being held in their part of the town for a change and would like to see more!! Greg said thought was already being given to how to improve the event still further and he encouraged would-be 2024 participants to keep an eye on the groups’ Facebook page for updates.The results of the procession were

Best Group: 1st - Bognor Regis Action Group (BRAG). 2nd - Mr LED & Co. 3rd - T.S. Montrose.

Best Solo / Small Group: 1st - Bognor Regis Local History Society/Museum. 2nd - Pannell & Peake Family. 3rd - Freya Hewson