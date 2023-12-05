Its a ten for The Queensmead!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Queensmead Residential Care Home in Polegate residents enjoyed dancing with professional ballroom dance duo Emma and Rares and also enjoyed a master class from Eastbourne Swing Jive Club. They loved watching (and judging) the Waltz, Foxtrot, Samba, Charleston and even a cheeky Tango!
The Queensmead Activities Lead, Sarah, said: "It was a highlight of our activities calendar this year, with many of our residents of all ages and abilities captivated by the dances and many who would not usually have a go get up and dance and they all thoroughly enjoyed themselves. The event took our residents back to their dance floor days and we had a lovely day reminiscing about local dance halls. Many met their future husbands and wives on the dancefloor so it was really special.
"This was an especially heart-felt event from one of the residents, who was taught to dance with her husband by the late Len Goodman. We were in contact with his dance school and had invited him to join us, however he unfortunately passed away before the event.
"They enjoyed it so much that we are planning on having 2 similar events in 2024!"