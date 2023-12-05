Its a ten for The Queensmead!

The Queensmead Residential Care Home residents donned their dancing shoes and hung up mirror balls ready for our “Strictly Come Queensmead” event.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Queensmead Residential Care Home in Polegate residents enjoyed dancing with professional ballroom dance duo Emma and Rares and also enjoyed a master class from Eastbourne Swing Jive Club. They loved watching (and judging) the Waltz, Foxtrot, Samba, Charleston and even a cheeky Tango!

The Queensmead Activities Lead, Sarah, said: "It was a highlight of our activities calendar this year, with many of our residents of all ages and abilities captivated by the dances and many who would not usually have a go get up and dance and they all thoroughly enjoyed themselves. The event took our residents back to their dance floor days and we had a lovely day reminiscing about local dance halls. Many met their future husbands and wives on the dancefloor so it was really special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This was an especially heart-felt event from one of the residents, who was taught to dance with her husband by the late Len Goodman. We were in contact with his dance school and had invited him to join us, however he unfortunately passed away before the event.