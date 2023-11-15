It’s a wrap! Holding Space to the rescue with a gift-wrapping service
and live on Freeview channel 276
Santa’s helpers will work from Holding Space’s town centre offices at 7 Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne, on the 4th, 7th, and 11th of December between 10am and 2pm. The dedicated team will be on hand to beautifully wrap gifts in exchange for a donation to the charity.
Hansa Raja, CEO and Founder of Holding Space, said: “During the hustle and bustle of the festive season, let us take care of your gift-wrapping needs. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of families facing mental health struggles.
“Your generosity will support and connect our community, allowing us to continue being there for families in Eastbourne and across East Sussex.”
The team takes the hassle out of wrapping your gifts, leaving you with more time to savour the festive moments. All donations will go directly to Holding Space, providing a lifeline for families navigating the challenges of their children's mental health.
And with free coffee and cake while you wait, what’s not to like?
Holding Space is a non-profit organisation providing a safe, non-judgmental, and confidential space for parents and carers whose children are struggling with their mental health. Its mission is to bring families together, offering support, connection, and a place to share.
Bring your gifts to 7 Hyde Gardens and let Holding Space bring a touch of joy to your Christmas preparations while making a positive impact on the community.