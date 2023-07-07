Jaguar cars at Michelham Priory this Sunday

On Sunday July 9 Michelham Priory will open its doors to an extraordinary gathering of Jaguar cars, offering a unique experience that blends automotive excellence with cultural appreciation. The event aims to celebrate the rich heritage associated with the Jaguar brand while inviting visitors to explore the captivating allure of Michelham Priory's historic grounds.

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with passionate Jaguar enthusiasts, industry experts, and collectors who will be present to share their knowledge and stories about these exceptional vehicles. Whether you are a devoted car aficionado seeking technical insights or a curious history lover interested in the narratives behind these automotive marvels, this event promises a delightful day out.

In addition to Jaguar Cars at Michelham Priory, the medieval site offers a range of activities and attractions to keep visitors entertained.

Families can explore the medieval priory buildings, discover the Tudor Great Barn, take leisurely walks around the stunning gardens, and children can enjoy the outdoor adventure playground and dressing-up areas.

Jaguar car

For those looking to make a day of it, The Bean Bike Cafe will be open, offering delicious sandwiches, pastries, cakes, ice creams and hot and cold drinks, as well as a gift shop offering a variety of souvenirs and locally sourced products. Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic too.

Admission

Jaguar Cars at Michelham Priory is included in general admission fees. Admission costs £13 for adults, £12 for seniors, £6.50 for children aged 5 to 17. Under 5s go free and discounted family passes are available.

To find out more, or pre-book your ticket for Jaguar Cars at Michelham Priory, please visit www.sussexpast.co.uk/whats-on.

Michelham Priory House and Gardens

More about Michelham PrioryOwned by Sussex Past, a trading name for The Sussex Archaeological Society, Michelham Priory boasts beautiful gardens and stunning views of the surrounding countryside, making it a perfect place for a leisurely stroll.

The Priory dates back to 1229 and sits in the middle of a medieval moated island.

There are seven acres of grounds to explore, featuring spring flowers, a vegetable plot and a physic garden, which contains herbs used for healing in the medieval period.

Visitors can explore 800 years of history on the site, with a focus on Tudors, Victorians and World War Two.

Michelham Priory House and Gardens

More about The Sussex Archaeological SocietyThe Sussex Archaeological Society was founded in 1846 and is the oldest organisation of its kind in the country. It is a registered charity that opens historic houses and gardens to the public, curates six fully accredited museums and undertakes and encourages research.

The heritages sites it cares for under its Sussex Past brand include Lewes Castle & Museum, Fishbourne Roman Palace & Gardens, Anne of Cleves House Museum & Gardens, Michelham Priory House & Gardens, Marlipins Museum, the Priest House & Garden, and the Long Man of Wilmington.

Find out more at sussexpast.co.uk

Michelham Priory House and Gardens