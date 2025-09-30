Jah Wobble heads to Lewes on latest tour

Jah Wobble continues his huge touring schedule with a date on Saturday, October 11 at Lewes Con Club.

Tickets are available from www.songkick.com

Spokesman Ian Cheek said: “Jah Wobble was born John Wardle in 1958 – renamed by Sid Vicious who, under severe influence one night, struggled to pronounce his name correctly – and is an English bassist, singer and composer. He began his career in music as a founding member of Public Image Limited in 1978 with Keith Levene and former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon and quickly became known for his distinctive and trailblazing bass, combining elements of dub, funk and world music. During his time with PiL, he played on the band’s acclaimed albums First Issue and Metal Box and collaborated with Keith Levene and Martin Atkins on a variety of side projects.

“He left PiL in 1980 to pursue a solo career, releasing his debut album The Legend Lives On … Jah Wobble In Betrayal, followed by a succession of acclaimed solo albums and collaborations with the likes of Brian Eno, Sinead O’Connor, Bjork, Holger Czukay from Can, Chris Connelly from Ministry, The Edge from U2 and Geordie Walker from Killing Joke. His work showcased his unique style and his interest in world music, particularly that of Africa and the Middle East, and his ability to blend diverse styles into a cohesive whole continues to receive accolades.

“Wobble is also a prolific writer and author, having published numerous books on music, politics and spirituality, as well his autobiography Dark Luminosity: Memoirs Of A Geezer which was expanded and reprinted by Faber last year, earning wholesome praise from The Times Literary Supplement and The Independent amongst others. He is also renowned for his interest in Eastern philosophy, having written extensively on the subject.

“As a musician and artist he remains highly influential and continues to make a significant impact on the world of music and beyond, ensuring his status as an original and important figure in the history of the arts. He has stories to tell and recounts them with charm, with humour and with honesty. One of his most recent solo albums, The Bus Routes of South London, was written and recorded on buses in South London.”