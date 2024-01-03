James West Centre available to hire for community groups, sports clubs and charities

Bookings from residents and local community groups are being taken for the hire of the James West Community Centre, which is located off Brunel Drive in the north of Hailsham.

Community groups, businesses and other hirers are able to use the James West Community Centre for community events, sports, business meetings, memorial services and other events, as well as private function hire and parties.

The Centre consists of an 18m x 11.7m hall, able to accommodate an audience of around 200 seated, in addition to two meeting rooms. The facility also includes a modern kitchen, storerooms, toilets, changing rooms and a P.A. system.

This year, the centre celebrates six years since it first launched and opened to the public in 2018 and, as a valuable asset to the local community, currently has a wide range of local groups and people of all ages using the space and facilities on a regular basis.

Hirers are able to use the James West Community Centre for social clubs and activities, sports and games, dancing and exercise, pre-school and toddler groups, craft exhibits, after-school clubs, family functions, quiz nights and fundraising events, as well as seminars, conferences, business meetings and public consultation events.

Current regular hirers include Hailsham Table Tennis Club, Monday Youth Hub, Hailsham Active, Hailsham Voices Pop Choir, PW Performers and Baby Ballet. The centre also hosts meetings provided by Hailsham Parkinsons Society.

"Over the last six years, the James West Community Centre has been on quite a journey," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager, Mickey Caira. "The centre has played host to sports training sessions and tournaments, wellness workshops, keep fit classes and more - even baby ballet classes!"

"Apart from the centre being closed for much of 2020 and 2021, which was a trying period for us all on with national lockdowns and restrictions in place, the centre has attracted a good membership base and sees a lot of visits a year, although there are openings for other local clubs and groups to benefit from using the facility."

"Since opening, this purpose-built centre has already begun to play a key role in enabling Hailsham to fulfil its potential as a vibrant and inclusive town and we hope it continues to be a popular community hub, offering a range of activities for local residents."

Town Clerk John Harrison commented: "The James West Community Centre has made such a difference in terms of enabling different groups and organisations to work seamlessly in partnership with the community in Hailsham. The aim of the facility is to bring everyone together in one convenient place for local people, along with decent meeting spaces for local groups."

"I'm delighted that the centre has had a good first five years with the different groups and services working together to provide a high-quality facility for local people, and has become such a positive asset to the town."