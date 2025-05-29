Jason Manford plays Eastbourne date

One of the most versatile funny guys, Jason Manford brings his latest comic offering A Manford All Seasons to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Thursday, June 5.

“A well-loved warm and relatable celebrity, Jason shot to fame in 2007 having been mesmerised years earlier by comics including Peter Kay while working as a glass collector in his local pub. His rise from continuity announcer for Paramount’s Comedy Channel has been fast, and shows including Starstruck (ITV1), First & Last (BBC One), The Masked Singer (ITV1), What Would Your Kid Do? (ITV1), Olivier Awards (ITV1), Scarborough (BBC One), 8 out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), The Nightly Show (ITV1), Sunday Night at the Palladium (ITV1), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), QI (BBC Two) and The Royal Variety Performance’(ITV1), have all helped establish Jason as a nationally known comic.