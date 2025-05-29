Jason Manford plays Eastbourne date
Tickets £23-£43. To book, see eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call 01323 412000.
A spokesman said: “Presenter, actor, singer, comedy club owner, Absolute Radio DJ but at heart a comic, Jason can’t wait to get back on stage with his brand-new live show bringing cheeky, observational comedy gold.
“A well-loved warm and relatable celebrity, Jason shot to fame in 2007 having been mesmerised years earlier by comics including Peter Kay while working as a glass collector in his local pub. His rise from continuity announcer for Paramount’s Comedy Channel has been fast, and shows including Starstruck (ITV1), First & Last (BBC One), The Masked Singer (ITV1), What Would Your Kid Do? (ITV1), Olivier Awards (ITV1), Scarborough (BBC One), 8 out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), The Nightly Show (ITV1), Sunday Night at the Palladium (ITV1), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), QI (BBC Two) and The Royal Variety Performance’(ITV1), have all helped establish Jason as a nationally known comic.
“Jason’s acting talents and singing voice have also taken him on to the stage joining Alfie Boe on tour and performing roles in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Producers and a concert production of Guys and Dolls.
