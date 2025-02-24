Jazz clarinetist Adrian Cox brings Clarinet Fantasy to Steyning Jazz Club

Jazz clarinetist Adrian Cox comes to Steyning Jazz Club on Saturday, March 8 with the concert Clarinet Fantasy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Steyning. Doors open 7pm; concert 8pm. Tickets: WeGotTickets.com

Club spokesman Colin Jilks explained: “Clarinet Fantasy is the celebrated project and album from internationally acclaimed jazz clarinetist Adrian Cox featuring his quintet with the addition of a string quartet. Clarinet Fantasy was inspired by hearing the music of famed Ellington and Armstrong clarinetist Barney Bigard that he recorded in the 40s with Roger Kay Strings (Fantasy for Clarinet). As with many of the jazz clarinet giants, an album with strings was a must. Clarinet Fantasy is Adrian’s offering and biggest to date. The show features original music composed by Cox all beautifully arranged by Philippe Maniez. Pieces from those Bigard recordings find their way into the concert too. In Adrian’s words, ‘to make this album was a dream come true and having the chance to put this concert together to perform live brings me so much joy.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They featured on BBC Radio 2 live in session from BBC Maida Vale for The Jazz Show with Jamie Cullum on July 16.

“As a performer, Adrian is a leading exponent of the New Orleans clarinet and has an unrivalled feel for the music he plays and his connection with an audience leaves a lasting impression. Performances continue to see him touring worldwide with some of the biggest names in jazz. In 2018, he was the clarinet choice alongside Giacomo Smith with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra for the Benny Goodman celebrations both in London and New York.”

Adrian Cox (clarinet/vocals); Will Barry (piano); Denny Ilett (guitar); Will Sach (double bass); Sebastiaan De Krom (drums); conductor Philippe Maniez; Ciaran McCabe (violin 1); Tom Piggot-Smith (violin 2); Meghan Cassidy (viola); and Chris Allan (cello).