Tea for Three (contributed pic)

Jazz Hastings kicks off the New Year with a trio featuring three quite distinct musicians. Brigitte Beraha, Barry Green and Alan Barnes will be performing music from their new album Tea for Three at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade on Tuesday, January 14.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “Highly creative vocalist and composer Brigitte Beraha and in-demand pianist Barry Green have a musical relationship that stretches almost twenty years. Tonight they explore new music and standards with Alan Barnes, one of the best known and most popular saxophonists in Britain to celebrate their new CD collaboration.

“Born in Milan to a Turkish father and Turkish-British mother, Beraha grew up on the Côte d’Azur in France where her first music memories are of sitting and listening to her dad play piano and sing. This musical, multinational and multilingual upbringing combined to inspire and mould one of the most innovative vocalists and composers on the UK scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Embracing a wide variety of music influences and genres, from jazz and latin to classical and, more recently, electronic, Beraha’s sound is free and fluid with an emphasis on exploration and expression, fearlessly testing the limits of the voice as instrument.

“Her unique style has taken all over the world. In the UK, she plays regularly at many of the top jazz venues such as Ronnie Scott’s, the Vortex, the 606 and Pizza Express Jazz Club.

“Barry Green studied classical and jazz piano at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and now plays regularly in jazz venues all over the UK and Europe. He has recorded a number of albums in the UK and the USA, most of which have received rave reviews.

“Alan Barnes’ musicianship, indefatigable touring and warm rapport with audiences have made him hugely popular in British jazz. He has received over 25 British Jazz Awards and has twice been made BBC Jazz Musician of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He began his career playing with such greats as Stan Tracy, John Dankworth and Humphrey Lyttleton. Since then he has played and recorded with the likes of Bjorn, Bryan Ferry, Jools Holland, Jamie Cullum, Freddie Hubbard and Scott Hamilton.

“As they put it themselves, Beraha (Parliamentary Jazz Award nominated), Barnes (many times Parliamentary Jazz Award nominated), and Green (never Parliamentary Jazz Award nominated) bring a wide range of musical experiences to this unique gig.”