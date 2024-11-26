Jazz Hastings welcomes one of Europe’s top jazz ensembles for their December session.

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “Founded in 2007, Empirical is ‘still a reliable touchstone of contemporary British jazz at its most sophisticated’ (Jazzwise 2022). They’ll be playing at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade on Tuesday, December 3.

“Featuring Nathaniel Facey (alto sax), Tom Farmer (double bass), Lewis Wright (vibraphone) and Shaney Forbes (drums), the band has kept the same line up for the last 16 years, though for this session Jonny Mansfield will be standing in for Lewis Wright on vibes.”

The quartet bonded through a sense of common purpose: “I’d never met guys who took it so seriously. The process of studying together is really what brought us together, and we just carried on doing it” recalls Tom Farmer.

Julian added: “Collective study and exploration has remained the bedrock of Empirical’s creative process and has seen the band assimilate influences from right across the rich history of jazz. Oblique harmonies, translucent textures and jagged, quick shifting rhythms are the signposts of Empirical’s musical territory.

“Alongside their ceaselessly fearless creative fervour, Empirical have succeeded in establishing an instantly recognisable group sound that is rife with raw energy and roiling emotion. That’s why the band have won numerous awards as best jazz ensemble.

“Playing intense runs of gigs, including a six-day residency at Foyles bookshop and numerous pop-up projects, has also been a way of fulfilling the band’s continued ambition to develop music through experimentation during live performance. But for Empirical, it’s ultimately all about moving, rather than impressing, their audience.”

Nathaniel Facey sums it up: “It’s nice having people realise that they don’t have to understand what we’re doing. That it’s really about what the music is communicating. Can I hear some honesty and some depth? Does it mean something to me? Does it move me?”

Doors open at 7.45pm for an 8.30pm start. Tickets are £15 on the door.