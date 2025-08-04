Jazz in a Circus Tent is the promise in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 7, Friday, August 8 and Sunday, August 10.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by sax player Andy Panayi, Jazz in a Circus Tent presents three afternoon sessions of jazz, featuring different musicians each day.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “The dates to remember are Thursday, August 7, Friday, August 8 and Sunday, August 10. The venue is at Helen Garden, King Edward's Parade, Eastbourne BN20 7XL, inside a beautiful red and white Circus Tent which is in use each evening by the Rude Mechanical Theatre Company with their current play Gentle Harry's Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thursday 7 sees Andy Panayi's Quartet performing Jazz Goes to the Movies, a selection of well-known theme tunes and standards originally featured in film scores. Andy is one half of the team that presents monthly jazz gigs for Splash Point Jazz at the Fishermen's Club. One of the current top UK jazz musicians, Andy is an expert sax, flute and clarinet player, primarily known for his jazz appearances but also for his long career in West End musicals, with the BBC Big Band and Concert orchestra, and for many classical engagements, including playing at the Last Night of the Proms. He is also a writer/arranger and session musician in great demand who has worked with musicians as varied as Elaine Paige, Cleo Laine & John Dankworth, Paul McCartney, Georgie Fame, Shirley Bassey, the Chineke Orchestra and Dame Edna Everage!

“Sharing the spotlight with Andy in the Big Top will be Roy Hilton (keys), Oz Dechaine (double bass) and Joe Edwards (drums).

“Friday 8 brings pianist/vocalist Neal Richardson's Trio to the tent for his 'Not' King Cole show, which sold out performances in the London Jazz Festival two years running and has headlined two festivals in Germany in 2022 and 2023.

“This is Neal's affectionate tribute to one of his idols, and whilst there is no attempt to imitate Nat, there is a lot of love in his rendering of the most well-known of his songs. His show has been described as an insightful and inspiring feel-good performance, celebrating the legacy of Nat King Cole's music. Most people will know the songs in the show that are forever associated with Nat – Mona Lisa, Straighten Up And Fly Right, When I Fall In Love, Route 66, Sweet Lorraine, Let There Be Love and, of course, Unforgettable. But many people will not know the difficulties that Nat had to overcome in real life before he achieved celebrity status, and Neal tells the stories and anecdotes woven through the music. Joining Neal in the tent will be Miles Danso (double bass) and Alex Eberhard (drums). Host Andy Panayi will be making a guest appearance with the trio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sunday 10 features singer Lucy Pickering's Quartet. Lucy has been a professional singer for over 20 years. She has her own Joni Mitchell covers band Court and Spark, as well as singing in close harmony trio Cellophane Flowers, specialising in Beatles songs. She is the feature vocalist with The Chris Coull Big Band, Hilary Burt’s Blue Calluna, and Trees – Terry Pack’s Unfeasibly Big Band. Lucy is musical director of Bothy Singers, a chamber choir based in Hurstpierpoint, co-produces and hosts Singalongamusicals every year for Brighton Fringe and is also voice technique coach at Brighton Academy. With a natural and unaffected stage presence, multi-instrumentalist Lucy, with a background in performance arts, opera, musical theatre, folk, pop, soul and latterly jazz, creates an easy and warm atmosphere. Her musicians are Joss Peach (keys), Terry Pack (double bass) and Milo Fell (drums), with a guest appearance by series curator Andy Panayi on sax.”

The gig times are 2pm till 4.30pm each day with an interval break. The tent will be open on gig afternoons from 1.30pm. Tickets are £10 each, on the door. Cash preferred.