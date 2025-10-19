Jenn puts the law behind her to hit the road in Mamma Mia

Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia is the biggest role so far for Jenn Griffin who graduated through the pandemic year after a career in law.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The massive-hit ABBA-inspired musical embarks on a huge tour which takes them to the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton from October 24-November 8 and the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne from July 14-19 2026.

“There are a lot of new faces and a lot of old faces from previous tours and you just keep going,” says Jenn. “It's a long tour but you get show fit when you do such a massive show. There is so much singing in there and so much dancing that you get to the point where you really are in the zone. After you've done four months of shows then your muscles are ready. You are exercising and you feel good. But also with singing you just feel good anyway because you get the dopamine and it lowers your cortisol.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Jenn, it is great to return to the show: “It was my first proper role in 2022 when I got cast as alternate Donna in the London show. I was there for about 16 months and I learned everything that I know about it then.

“But before that I had been a lawyer. I still do a little bit of law on the side when I need to but I'd always loved musical theatre and I'd always loved acting but I had just never pursued it properly. It just felt right to do it. A lot of people say that I must have been very brave to do it but it wasn't brave for me. I just looked to my ex-colleagues at the law firm where they're working and they loved their jobs and they were doing what they wanted to do, and there are quite a few crossovers between the legal industry and acting and being on stage but I realised that I was not doing the thing that I absolutely wanted to do. I retrained. I went to GSA and got through the Covid pandemic.

“And I just feel so happy doing this now. I first saw the show after I had already auditioned for it in town and I thought I'd better go and watch it with my mum. I had never seen the stage show before and I went along and I was just absolutely hooked. I just loved it so much.”

So it is fabulous to get the role of Donna now on a major tour: “She is a very strong woman and a very determined woman. I think when she moved to the island she was a bit of a romantic but something happened and she had a daughter and reality pretty quickly hit home. When we meet her she is this strong self-made woman who is very determined and actually she's very similar to her daughter in many ways. They are quite alike. They have so many things that they want to say to each other which they hold in check because they can't quite express them because we are gearing up for a wedding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She actually spends quite a lot of the show in a state of stress. At the start when we meet her she is very relaxed and happy but then these three men arrive on the island and we find out that one of them is the father of her daughter and it all gets very heightened and all into a state of suspicion. But the key thing is to make her really believable and make her someone that people like and can relate to.”