Jenni's 40th raises funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK
As a milestone birthday approached, an idea formed that instead of a party she would set herself a walking challenge, coupled with raising money for Pancreatic Cancer UK.
Some 40km along sections of the Downslink, the old railway line, reappropriated as a walking and cycle route. It was also celebrating its 40th birthday!
On April 19, Jenni and good friend Sue Brogan together with Alfie the dog set off. After a fuel Injection of Sussex Charmer cheese on toast at the Milk Churn, Rudgewick they walked to their halfway point, just past the old station at West Grinstead where they were met by family and Jenni's husband and nine-month-old daughter.
Jenni enjoyed a slice of birthday cake before they treked back to Rudgewick where they celebrated at the Firebird Brewery.
Jenni said it was a very special way of celebrating her birthday and issued a heartfelt thanks to family and friends who supported her and donated to Pancreatic Cancer UK to help them continue their wonderful work.