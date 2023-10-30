BREAKING
Jess Brown-Fuller joins in the Halloween fun with her family

Just like many families across Chichester constituency, Jess Brown-Fuller, Chichester district councillor for Midhurst and parliamentary candidate, has been getting dressed up and joining in the fun of Halloween with her young children.
By Jill HilliardContributor
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:04 GMT
Jess said: “Halloween is a special time in our household as we go a bit mad on decorating the house. Spiders, cobwebs, pumpkin-carving, party games and even fake smoke when the Dracula-door bell rings are all part of Halloween for the Brown-Fullers. We love this family-time together and I’ve really enjoyed seeing so many kids and adults dressed-up when I’ve been knocking on doors this week to introduce the Liberal Democrats and myself to voters across Chichester. The spooky doorbells make me laugh”.

Related topics:ChichesterMidhurstSpidersLiberal Democrats