Jess Brown-Fuller joins in the Halloween fun with her family
Just like many families across Chichester constituency, Jess Brown-Fuller, Chichester district councillor for Midhurst and parliamentary candidate, has been getting dressed up and joining in the fun of Halloween with her young children.
Jess said: “Halloween is a special time in our household as we go a bit mad on decorating the house. Spiders, cobwebs, pumpkin-carving, party games and even fake smoke when the Dracula-door bell rings are all part of Halloween for the Brown-Fullers. We love this family-time together and I’ve really enjoyed seeing so many kids and adults dressed-up when I’ve been knocking on doors this week to introduce the Liberal Democrats and myself to voters across Chichester. The spooky doorbells make me laugh”.