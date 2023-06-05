Emergency services were scrambled to West Wittering beach following reports of a person struggling in the water.

At about 8pm last night (Sunday, June 4), Selsey Coastguard received reports of a person in the water off West Wittering with a broken ankle following a jet ski incident.

Two Hayling Island lifeboats were also called to the scene and the crews used an inflatable rescue raft to bring the person to the beach.

In a statement on social media this morning, a spokesperson for Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team said: “Casualty care was given before being carried to the top of the beach, where casualty care was continued until paramedics and the ambulance arrived on scene.

Picture courtesy of Selsey Coastguard

“Once the casualty was safely in the care of the ambulance all assets were stood down.

“This tasking showed great multi agency team work, where we all worked jointly together to bring the best care and outcome to the casualty.