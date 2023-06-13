Jewish housing associations in Brighton celebrate their merger with a reception at the new Brighton and Hove hub

Leading Jewish housing association jLiving and Brighton & Hove Jewish Housing Association (B&HJHA) celebrated their recently announced merger with a delicious lunch on Monday 5th June, held at the new Brighton & Hove Jewish Community hub, the very first event to be held there since it opened earlier this year.

jLiving CEO Jane Goodman speaking at the launch event on Monday 5th June

Well over 100 guests attended the event, including Rabbi Hershel Rader and Rebbetzen Rader of the Brighton & Hove Hebrew Congregation and local dignitaries, including the Chairman and Life President of Hove Hebrew Congregation, Michele and Stanley Cohen.

Representatives from the two housing associations included jLiving CEO Jane Goodman and Chairman Adam Gamsu and B&HJHA Chairman Michael Davids, all of whom spoke at the event.

Presentations of engraved decanters and flowers were made to the former Board of Brighton and Hove Jewish Housing Association, in appreciation of their contribution and support over the years.

Most of the former B&HJHA board were in attendance, along with many of the jLiving board. Existing Brighton tenants attended as well as the former B&HJHA housing manager Jo Willis, who will now be working for jLiving. Jo reported that the tenants she spoke to afterwards loved the event and said it was the best event they’d ever attended!

CEO of jLiving, Jane Goodman said: “After months of hard work on behalf of both organisations, the merger is now complete. We look forward to building an ongoing relationship working closely with the local Jewish communities in Brighton and Hove.”

Michael Davids, Chairman of B&HJHA added: “This merger represents a resounding vote of confidence in the future of the Brighton, Hove and Sussex Jewish community.”

Fiona Sharpe of Brighton & Hove Jewish Welfare Board said: “We are happy that jLiving will take over the management of our two houses. We offer our sincere thanks and appreciation to the previous management of our community housing.”