Job Centres Supporting National Volunteer Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worthing Jobcentre will be holding a Volunteering event on Wednesday 5th June at 2 pm as part of National Volunteer Week (3rd - 9th June)

Attending the event will be several voluntary organisations from different sectors attending including Community Works and Guild Care. The event is for people to find out more about local volunteering opportunities and how this can lead to gaining new skills, boosting confidence and self-esteem, and connecting with others in the community.

Geoff Clarke from the West Sussex Partnership Team said: “our Work Coaches say the best part of their job is seeing someone succeed in their employment goals. Giving people extra time and tailored support so they get the extra help needed to overcome barriers can make a huge difference to a someone’s life. As announced earlier this week, Universal Credit claimants will benefit from extra help from their work coach if they work less than 18 hours a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...