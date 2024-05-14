Job Centres Supporting National Volunteer Week
Attending the event will be several voluntary organisations from different sectors attending including Community Works and Guild Care. The event is for people to find out more about local volunteering opportunities and how this can lead to gaining new skills, boosting confidence and self-esteem, and connecting with others in the community.
Geoff Clarke from the West Sussex Partnership Team said: “our Work Coaches say the best part of their job is seeing someone succeed in their employment goals. Giving people extra time and tailored support so they get the extra help needed to overcome barriers can make a huge difference to a someone’s life. As announced earlier this week, Universal Credit claimants will benefit from extra help from their work coach if they work less than 18 hours a week.
With nearly 900,000 job vacancies available nationally, helping people achieve financial security through work as the economy grows, helps people build a better life for themselves. Jobcentres are supporting businesses to fill their vacancies and are holding regular jobs fairs. Importantly, those on Universal Credit can keep more of what they earn, while parents can receive increased childcare payments. Jobseekers can search our DWP ‘FindaJob’ website, to check out the thousands of jobs on offer.”