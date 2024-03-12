Jobcentre work coaches in Eastbourne and Wealden making a difference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caroline Williams for Eastbourne Jobcentre said: “Jobcentre work coaches play an increasingly important role by supporting businesses fill their vacancies, so helping grow the economy. Helping more people get ready to enter the jobs market by providing every jobseeker with the support that suits their individual needs is a vital part of this.

"Locally we are holding regular work academies in the adult social care, hospitality, and teaching assistant sectors as well as many other professions. We are also holding a Jobs fair at Uckfield Civic Centre on the 21st of March from 10am-12 noon. Our message is that Work Coaches are there to help people to make a positive difference to their lives. Customers can speak to their Work Coach if they would like to take part in any of our training opportunities or register for our Jobs Fair.

“Importantly for those on Universal Credit people keep more of what they earn, while parents can receive increased childcare payments. Also jobseekers can search our DWP ‘FindaJob’ website, to check out the thousands of jobs on offer.”

Submitted article

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP said: “Our plan for the economy is working. Employment is up on the year, the number of people on payrolls is at a record high, and inactivity is falling.

“But our work is not done. Our Back to Work Plan will help a million people to find, stay and succeed in employment. With the next generation of welfare reforms, we’re reducing the number of people on the highest tier of incapacity benefits by 371,000 – people who will now receive support back into work.

“And with the tax cuts announced in last week’s Budget we will boost the labour force by the equivalent of 200,000 workers, while putting £900 back into the pockets of 27 million hardworking people.”

Background

There are 4.1 million more people in work than in 2010.

There are 36.9 million jobs in the economy, a record high.

Payroll employment is at a record high, up by 1.3 million since before COVID, alongside seven months of above inflation wage growth.

The unemployment rate is below many of our international peers, including Canada, France, and Spain. Long-term unemployment continues to fall, down over 8.4% on the year.

Our inactivity rate is lower than the average for the G7 and the EU.

On top of this, our £2.5bn Back to Work Plan announced in last year’s Autumn Statement will offer unprecedented employment and health support to over a million people, while protecting those most in need from cost-of-living pressures.

South East

The number of people employed is at 4.753 million –down 55,000 on the quarter and up 55,000 on the year.

The employment rate (aged 16-64) is at 78.0% - down 1.1%pts on the quarter and down 0.2%pts on the year.

The number of people unemployed is at 188,000 - up 12,000 on the quarter and down 10,000 on the year.

The unemployment rate is at 3.8% - up 0.3%pts on the quarter and down 0.2%pts on the year.

The number of people in workless households has fallen since April to June 2010 by 163,000.

Eastbourne & Wealden

Jobcentre Work Coaches are working hard to help employers fill their vacancies and support people, whatever their situation, into their jobs. And we are gradually seeing a return to pre-pandemic levels. A particular success is the 50 Plus age group, where more than 50 people in Wealden have returned to work recently.

