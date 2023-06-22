HMP Lewes in East Sussex is offering veterans and service leavers an opportunity to start a second career as a prison officer with the re-launch of a government scheme designed to fast-track them into employment.

‘Advance into Justice’ aims to provide a stable career for former military personnel and service leavers and significantly reduces the length of the standard prison officer application process.

The scheme, which is now in its second year, has been expanded to include a wider range of prison-based jobs including operational support grade, physical education instructors and caterers. There are also opportunities in a range of probation roles, including probation services officers, approved premises workers and case administrators. The eligibility criteria has been widened to include veterans who left the Armed Forces within the last five years, those within the last 12 months of service and their spouses or partners.

Officer Sean Meadows from HMP Lewes. Photo: Sean Meadows

HMP Lewes custodial manager Sean Meadows, 56, lives locally and joined the service as a prison officer in 2018 after spending more than 22 years in the army.

Officer Meadows, who was recently promoted to staff ambassador and supports new starters and those on apprenticeships, says you cannot underestimate the benefit of having ex-military personnel on the wings: “I joined the army straight out of school at 17 years old. I was a Warrant Officer Class II – I was sent to Northern Ireland, I spent time in Bosnia, the Gulf War, I was also in Kosovo. It was a huge part of my life for 22 years so you can imagine what it was like when I left, I had no idea what I wanted to do. Interestingly, the prison service wasn’t mentioned to me, even though it’s such a good fit. There’s a similar environment, there’s the same level of discipline, there’s a hierarchy in terms of authority, there’s a uniform. It actually makes perfect sense to move from the forces into the prison service, and to be able to have that job lined up and ready to go for when you finish, it’s brilliant.

“I initially left and went into car sales and I did that for about 8 years but I missed the comradery of the armed forces, I missed having that purpose and that passion for work. It was only when a job advert popped up on my computer for a prison officer at HMP Lewes that I thought ‘this is it’. I was almost 50-years-old when I applied but it’s the best thing I could’ve done and I’d encourage anyone who is considering it to give it a go. It’s a job for life and the civil service pension is well worth it too.

“We need veterans in our prisons, as more often than not, we have veteran prisoners too and so you have that instant understanding and rapport and they really respect you. You have the skills and confidence in talking to people who may not be in a good place while also being able to set firm and fair boundaries.”

Paul Mason, 43, acting governing governor at HMP Lewes, adds: “Prison staff at HMP Lewes have a crucial role to play in protecting the public and giving prisoners a second chance to break the cycle of crime and change lives. From good communication and influencing skills, to commitment to care and understanding, Armed Forces veterans possess many transferrable skills which make them suitable for roles in the prisons and probation service. We would urge Forces veterans or service leavers to consider a second career in the prison service and to apply through the ‘Advance into Justice’ scheme.”

Prison staff have a key role to play in protecting the public and giving prisoners a second chance to break the cycle of crime and change their lives. This might involve encouraging participation in education and substance recovery programmes, as well as helping prisoners to maintain vital family ties. Meanwhile, Probation Service staff work with those on probation before and after release and in the community, supporting people to get their lives back on track and helping to keep the public safe. For more information about the scheme visit here.