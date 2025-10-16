John Barrowman brings Camp As Christmas to Crawley

John Barrowman brings Camp As Christmas to Sussex with dates including Sunday, November 16 at The Hawth, Crawley and Wednesday, December 10 at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road with my brand-new Christmas show Camp as Christmas! It’s going to be bigger, bolder, and more fabulously festive than ever before. Making people smile, laugh, and feel the joy and love of the season through song and stories is what I do best, and this year, I’m turning the tinsel all the way up! So dust off your sparkles, bring your best Barrowman energy and get ready to experience a sleigh-full of magic. Let’s make this the most wonderfully camp Christmas yet.”

John is known for his roles on stage and screen, from Doctor Who to Evita and Desperate Housewives to Sunset Boulevard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having recently toured the UK with his critically acclaimed Laid Bare tour, John is back now with a Christmas themed evening that’s part concert, part cabaret, blending vocals with personal anecdotes that offer a backstage pass to his decades-long career. From West End dressing rooms to Hollywood tales, he shares them all…

Born on March 11 1967 in Glasgow, where he spent his early years, John moved with his family to Illinois in the United States and later studied musical theatre at the US International University in San Diego, California.

In 1989, while in the UK to study Shakespeare as part of his university course, he landed his first professional role starring as Billy Crocker opposite Elaine Paige in the Cole Porter musical Anything Goes. Since then, John’s career as a leading man in musical theatre has seen him star in many West End shows, including Matador, Miss Saigon, The Phantom of The Opera and Sunset Boulevard. He also reprised the role of Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway. Sam Mendes' premiere production of The Fix at the Donmar Warehouse gained John an Olivier Award nomination as Best Actor in a Musical, and in 2002 he returned to the role of Billy Crocker for the National Theatre revival of Anything Goes.