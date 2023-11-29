John Lewis and Waitrose Horsham Christmas programme announced
John Lewis and Waitrose Horsham, announce their Christmas Programme.
We are delighted to announce an exciting programme of events in the build up to Christmas.
Friday 1st December
-
sees Home Start joining us for fundraising,
-
Elf on the Shelf Prize Trail starts
Sunday 3rd December
-
Singergy will be launching our Carol Singing Programme at 11.30am.
Tuesday 5th December
-
Northolmes Junior School Choir at 4pm.
Wednesday 6th December our Christmas MyJL event starts:
-
Beauty Event including treatments and offers from Chanel, Jo Malone, Clarins, Elemis and many more.
Thursday 7th December
-
St Andrew’s School , Nuthurst Choir @ 3pm
-
Clarins Festive Beauty Evening.
Friday 8th December
-
Leechpool School Choir
-
Lions Club Collection
-
Samaritans Gift Wrapping
Saturday 9th December
-
Family Fun Weekend, including Roaming Characters,
-
Elf on the Shelf Prize Trail,
-
exclusive Elf on the Shelf film (weekend only),
-
Live music,
-
Face painting.
Sunday 10th December Family Fun Weekend,
-
including Elf on the Shelf Prize Trail,
-
exclusive Elf on the Shelf film (weekend only),
-
Live music,
-
Face painting.
Monday 11th December
-
QE2 School Choir @ 11.15am
Thursday 14th December
-
Mens Shed Horsham,
-
Heron Way School Choir @ 5pm.
-
Waitrose Christmas Shopping Event 5pm - 7pm
Saturday 16th December
-
Ariel Theatre Group @ 1pm
Sunday 17th December
-
Rotary Club Christmas Collection
For more details please email: [email protected]