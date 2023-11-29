BREAKING

John Lewis and Waitrose Horsham Christmas programme announced

A combination of local schools choirs, charities, beauty concessions and a "Family Fun MyJL Members Weekend" provide a varied and exciting build up to Christmas.
By Charlie SouthContributor
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:18 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:19 GMT
John Lewis and Waitrose Horsham, announce their Christmas Programme.

We are delighted to announce an exciting programme of events in the build up to Christmas.

Friday 1st December

  • sees Home Start joining us for fundraising,

  • Elf on the Shelf Prize Trail starts

Sunday 3rd December

  • Singergy will be launching our Carol Singing Programme at 11.30am.

Tuesday 5th December

  • Northolmes Junior School Choir at 4pm.

Wednesday 6th December our Christmas MyJL event starts:

  • Beauty Event including treatments and offers from Chanel, Jo Malone, Clarins, Elemis and many more.

Thursday 7th December

  • St Andrew’s School , Nuthurst Choir @ 3pm

  • Clarins Festive Beauty Evening.

Friday 8th December

  • Leechpool School Choir

  • Lions Club Collection

  • Samaritans Gift Wrapping

Saturday 9th December

  • Family Fun Weekend, including Roaming Characters,

  • Elf on the Shelf Prize Trail,

  • exclusive Elf on the Shelf film (weekend only),

  • Live music,

  • Face painting.

Sunday 10th December Family Fun Weekend,

  • including Elf on the Shelf Prize Trail,

  • exclusive Elf on the Shelf film (weekend only),

  • Live music,

  • Face painting.

Monday 11th December

  • QE2 School Choir @ 11.15am

Thursday 14th December

  • Mens Shed Horsham,

  • Heron Way School Choir @ 5pm.

  • Waitrose Christmas Shopping Event 5pm - 7pm

Saturday 16th December

  • Ariel Theatre Group @ 1pm

Sunday 17th December

  • Rotary Club Christmas Collection

For more details please email: [email protected]

