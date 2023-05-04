Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
1 hour ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
3 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
3 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
4 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
6 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time

Join Hedgelife Help Out and show your support for hedgerow homes for nature in Sussex

Help CPRE Sussex build a picture of how healthy our hedgerows are and find out about other volunteer opportunities.

By Sheena CampbellContributor
Published 4th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:31 BST

CPRE Sussex is inviting everyone to check on a hedgerow local to them and help build a picture of the state of our hedgerow network.Hedgelife Help Out is being run by the national CPRE charity until May 31.

Taking part is simple.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Just visit cpre.org.uk/hedgelife-help-out to find out more.

Most Popular

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “Hedgerows are the vital stitching in the patchwork of our countryside.

"Not only are they beautiful, with shifting seasonal colours, but they also provide homes and corridors for wildlife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"And all the while they help tackle the climate crisis by capturing carbon.”

The Hedgelife Help Out is just one way to get involved in Big Help Out activities, planned to mark King Charles III’s coronation.

CPRE Sussex is looking for a host of volunteers to help with its work – from letter-writers to film-makers, from campaigners to event organisers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Find out more about CPRE Sussex volunteer opportunities here: cpresussex.org.uk/volunteer-opportunities-in-sussex

Related topics:Charles IIICPRE