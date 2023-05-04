Join Hedgelife Help Out and show your support for hedgerow homes for nature in Sussex

Help CPRE Sussex build a picture of how healthy our hedgerows are and find out about other volunteer opportunities.

CPRE Sussex is inviting everyone to check on a hedgerow local to them and help build a picture of the state of our hedgerow network.Hedgelife Help Out is being run by the national CPRE charity until May 31.

Taking part is simple.

Just visit cpre.org.uk/hedgelife-help-out to find out more.

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “Hedgerows are the vital stitching in the patchwork of our countryside.

"Not only are they beautiful, with shifting seasonal colours, but they also provide homes and corridors for wildlife.

"And all the while they help tackle the climate crisis by capturing carbon.”

The Hedgelife Help Out is just one way to get involved in Big Help Out activities, planned to mark King Charles III’s coronation.

CPRE Sussex is looking for a host of volunteers to help with its work – from letter-writers to film-makers, from campaigners to event organisers.

