Join The Big Help Out at the Age UK shop in Polegate and make a difference for the Coronation Bank Holiday

This spring, some of the UK’s best-known charities are joining forces to be part of The Big Help Out, a voluntary initiative to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty The King on May 8th. The Big Help Out will be providing opportunities and encouraging people to try out volunteering and make a difference in their communities.

By Rachael Gale-ReidContributor
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:08 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 14:09 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

As one of the charities involved, Age UK is joining the celebrations and asking the public to sign up to try their hand at volunteering across a variety of roles supporting older people.

Offering people the chance to try their hand at being a shop volunteer, the Age UK shop in Polegate will be opening its doors on Monday 8th May (Bank Holiday) and offering taster sessions to local people interested in helping out. The two-hour long sessions will offer a flavour of what to expect, covering different activities and giving an overview of the shop.

Age UK is dependent on the support and dedication of volunteers and without them could not be there for hundreds of thousands of older people across the country. Age UK shop volunteers help raise vital funds for the Charity’s work including it’s free, national Advice Line and Telephone Friendship Service. As well as helping the Charity support older people and making a difference to the local community, shop volunteers can also make new friends, discover new interests and develop new skills.

To find out more about signing up for a volunteering taster session at the Age UK Polegate shop visit thebighelpout.org.uk or download The Big Help Out app.

Age UK is a vital source of support for older people when they need it most and is supported by a dedicated network of volunteers across the country. As part of the Big Help Out, Age UK is appealing for volunteers to help make a difference to the lives of older people. Age UK offers many services, nationally and locally, which means there are countless opportunities available to those who want to volunteer for the Charity. To find out more about Age UK and other volunteering opportunities visit: ageuk.org.uk/volunteer

Age UK has over 250 shops across England and Wales, which are reliant on the generous donations of the local community to keep the shelves stocked and are supported by a team of dedicated staff and volunteers. Anyone looking to volunteer and unable to attend on 8th May can schedule a taster session at a time convenient to them by getting in touch with their local shop. To find your nearest Age UK shop visit: ageuk.org.uk/shops

