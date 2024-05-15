Join the Movement: Rother Food Partnership invites collaboration for sustainable local food systems

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rother Food Partnership (RFP) is inviting local organisations, business owners and community stakeholders to come together in shaping a healthier and more sustainable future through food initiatives. With its recent launch on 23rd April, RFP heralds a new era of collaboration and collective action, igniting enthusiasm for positive change across the Rother district.

The launch event, attended by a diverse group of 34 representatives from across the public, private and third sectors, showcased the power of collaboration in championing healthy and sustainable food practices. Led by Liz Maynard of Rother Voluntary Action, RFP embodies inclusivity and partnership, offering a platform for all voices to contribute towards building resilient local food systems.

Alex Britten-Zondani, a seasoned Food Systems Consultant, highlighted the transformative potential of community-driven food partnerships, emphasising the holistic nature of food systems from farm to fork. With 90 similar initiatives nationwide, RFP joins a nationwide movement dedicated to nurturing wellbeing and sustainability at the grassroots level.

Guest speakers Dr. Lucie Bolton of Rother District Council and Nancy Wilson of Lewes District Food Partnership provided inspiring insights into sustainability strategies and successful collaborative models, underscoring the tangible impact achievable through unified efforts. From educational outreach to twinning programmes linking farms with local institutions, RFP offers a multitude of avenues for local community groups, organisations, and businesses to make a meaningful difference.

Rother Food Partnership pioneers: Sharing ideas, forging connections, and setting priorities.

As RFP charts its course for the future, it extends an invitation to all who share its vision of vibrant, equitable, and sustainable food systems. Members can look forward to collaborative opportunities, regular networking events and newsletters, coordinated campaigns, shared marketing materials and the cosigning of a meaningful food charter.

New members are encouraged to sign up soon ahead of the upcoming event planned in October 2024 as part of Good Food East Sussex month. The 2023 campaign garnered extensive media coverage, therefore offering a promising platform for local businesses and organisations to showcase their commitment to food sustainability and social welfare.

"Incredible event - all attendees were passionate and engaged. Excellent and thought-provoking conversations took place - a great way to kick off the new RFP!" - Event attendee

With a diverse array of stakeholders united in purpose, the partnership stands in a unique position to effect transformative change across the landscapes of Rother.