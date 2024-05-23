Joining forces to stop illegal waste carriers in Mid Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Environment Agency and Sussex Police Rural Crime Team in partnership with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and the West Sussex County Council were out in Handcross near Haywards Heath this week.

They were checking large haulage lorries and smaller vehicles carrying waste or vehicles that routinely carry waste as part of their business, to make sure their vehicles and paperwork were in order.

They stopped 22 vehicles carrying waste and 13 of these vehicles have committed offences. The offences included incorrect number plates, vehicle defects and tyre defects. 3 vehicles had no waste carrier licences and 1 driver had duty of care offence for improper waste transfer notes.

The Environment Agency is considering appropriate enforcement action for the businesses or individuals that weren’t compliant with the regulations.

Large vehicle stopped at Haywards Heath roadstop

Jon Rhodes, Environmental Crime Team Leader, said for the Environment Agency, said: “This should serve as a warning to those who would flout the law that we and our partners will continue to search out waste crime and we won’t hesitate to take action when operators act illegally.

“To avoid giving your waste to an illegal waste carrier and it ending up at an illegal waste site, we encourage the public and businesses to ask for their waste collector’s waste carrier’s registration number and ask to see their waste transfer note – they must be able to produce both. We also encourage people if paying cash to be even more cautious of the waste operator”

Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity is reminded to report it to the Environment Agency’s 24-hour hotline by calling 0800 80 70 60, or anonymously contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.