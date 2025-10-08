Joke song Let’s Make Littlehampton Great Again to feature in gig

Let’s Make Littlehampton Great Again will be one of the songs as Littlehampton band Absuma play their first gig in the town.

The gig will be at new venue The Bear in support of the Littlehampton Bonfire Society, on October 17 with music from 8pm. Support from Olivia Stevens, plus a raffle in support of the bonfire night. The band will be on stage around 9pm.

Absuma are Simon Keet –vox/guitar; Kristina Chapman – vox/bass; Simon Stewart – drums; Sophie Stewart – vox/percussion; Jodie Muncey – keys; and Jack Munnelly – vox/guitar.

And the gig comes just a week before Simon and Kristina get married in Chichester the following Saturday.

Simon admits the song Let’s Make Littlehampton Great Again was written as a bit of a joke but they will certainly be playing it on the night.

“According to my grandad and according to my girlfriend’s granddad Littlehampton was great once. It had three cinemas and it had dance halls and it had a brewery back in the day.

“The song has never been released but there are videos of me doing it on YouTube. If you follow us and if you've seen the band you will know it. But I made it when there were all the traffic lights at Littlehampton station and they were stopping everyone!

“I've played Littlehampton before in previous bands but we've never played it in this band and we've been around for two years or so now. We were overdue to play Littlehampton and then this new venue opened. I always think the best night in Littlehampton is the bonfire night and so I thought that we should do a charity gig for the bonfire society. It will be free entry but bring some cash because they will be collecting for the bonfire.”

The gig is on October 17 and then on October 24 Simon and Christina get married in the Council House in Chichester with a party at Havana afterwards.

“We have been together for about seven years and actually I proposed years ago. It was five years ago and we were at a festival. I felt that we should marry but I didn't want to put her on the spot so I said that ‘I will ask you tomorrow!’ We got a wooden ring from a festival hippy stall and it was all very nice! I never thought I would get married. I'm not that traditional nor is she but we felt that it was time to stop saying all the time that we were engaged!”

As for the band name Absuma: “The name is a bit weird,” Simon says, “but my granddad was like a gypsy from the West Country and he came into some money through working really hard and he built a house at Burpham. The name comes from his name Abraham and his wife Maureen and their daughter Susan, my mum. We don't have the house now but I wanted a name that was significant for us and that meant something to me.”