Jousting for their Queen, Honour and Glory! The Boars issue rallying cry for The Loxwood Joust

Competing against the spectacular Londinium Lions, the new Boars team is expected to be hopelessly outclassed by the biggest and most highly skilled team from the capital. However, never, ever deterred, even by fire beacons… Sir Duncan, Captain of The Boars, has issued a rallying cry! “Fill the Loxwood Meadows and wear The Boars striking colours. Cheer us on, sing our songs and design a shield to show your fealty and pride. Help us ride to victory on a wave of your support, as we strive for honour and glory for our Queen.”

Never has the annual Loxwood Joust celebrations been so eagerly anticipated. In recognition of this momentous occasion, The Queen has declared that she will reside in a fresh Royal Quarter, so as to welcome and speak with all of Loxwood’s citizens. And, three new interactive Puzzle Trail stories shall be weaving their way across the Kingdom. At key locations guests should ask the right questions, chat to the characters and discover the information to lead them on to the next stage of the trail. Gain all three trail medals and bend your knee, make a vow to the Queen herself, and be bestowed with your title in the Kingdom of Loxwood.

But if murder mystery is more your thing, become immersed in a real challenge. The Loxwood guards need some help to solve a mystery too! A dedicated trail around the Kingdom of Loxwood with posters to enlist folks help just deepen the intrigue. But, those citizens who can solve the murder, can proudly claim their award from the grateful Queen.

The Black Jousting Knight preparing to run the tilt

In addition, at the Archery Enclave, those with archery prowess will be encouraged to prove their skills and gain the highest score in the Champion's Target challenge. Have the highest score of the day and listen for your name to be announced at the second Joust, before receiving the winner’s accolade.

Then, for those looking to continue celebrations and activities into the darkening evenings, the weekend camping experience is just for you. A perfect way to be entertained, as you enjoy the bountiful food and drink offerings on a balmy summers evening. With comedy onstage in the woodland on Friday night and The Captains Beard live band on Saturday evening, along with the Joust’s characters to enliven the evening even more, you will experience the Loxwood Joust like no other.

The Loxwood Joust is excellently located just off the B2133 between Wisborough Green and Loxwood with ample parking. Tickets are now on sale and workshops, camping, parking and banqueting experiences must be booked in advance when booking tickets at www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk.