Kander & Ebb's whodunnit musical Curtains hits the stage

SO Musical Theatre is staging the whodunnit musical Curtains, written by Kander & Ebb.

“The cast is headed by Tony Miles in the role of Frank Cioffi. Tony last appeared with SOMT in Made in Dagenham and the company is delighted to welcome him back to play this amazing role. The role of Georgia, one of the writers of the show within the show who takes over the leading lady role, is played by Claire Dixon; Aaron Fox, the other writer, is played by Christopher Parke, an experienced opera singer who has sung at Glyndebourne and The Royal Opera; the role of Niki, the understudy, is played by Megan O’Hara: the role of Bambi is played by Sophie Collins and the role of Carmen, the producer of the show within the show is played by Lisa Abbot. Oscar, the show’s backer, is played by Steve Robertson; Christopher Belling, the show’s flamboyant director is played by Tony Adams. The role of Bobby, the show’s leading man and choreographer, is played by Richard Dawes. Richard has just returned from the Edinburgh Fringe where he was performing in a very successful run of a new musical and, prior to that appeared in the West End run of the musical Stiletto at the Charing Cross Theatre.”