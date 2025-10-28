Kander & Ebb's whodunnit musical Curtains hits the stage
The show will be at the Barn Theatre, Southwick from November 12-15, evenings at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are £18 and are available from
www.ticketsource.co.uk/barn-theatre-southwick
Spokeswoman Debbie Etheridge said: “Curtains is a musical show-within-a-show send-up set in 1959 Boston, Massachusetts, and follows the fallout when Jessica Cranshaw, the supremely untalented and disliked star of Robbin Hood of the Old West, is murdered during her opening night curtain call.
“It is up to Lt Frank Cioffi, a police detective who moonlights as a musical theatre fan, to save the show, solve the case, and maybe even find love, without getting killed himself. Packed with glorious tunes and a witty, charming script filled with delightful characters, Curtains will have you laughing until the last curtain falls!”
SO Musical Theatre’s production is directed by Simon Gray, who is also the musical director, with Katie Mayfield as choreographer.
“The cast is headed by Tony Miles in the role of Frank Cioffi. Tony last appeared with SOMT in Made in Dagenham and the company is delighted to welcome him back to play this amazing role. The role of Georgia, one of the writers of the show within the show who takes over the leading lady role, is played by Claire Dixon; Aaron Fox, the other writer, is played by Christopher Parke, an experienced opera singer who has sung at Glyndebourne and The Royal Opera; the role of Niki, the understudy, is played by Megan O’Hara: the role of Bambi is played by Sophie Collins and the role of Carmen, the producer of the show within the show is played by Lisa Abbot. Oscar, the show’s backer, is played by Steve Robertson; Christopher Belling, the show’s flamboyant director is played by Tony Adams. The role of Bobby, the show’s leading man and choreographer, is played by Richard Dawes. Richard has just returned from the Edinburgh Fringe where he was performing in a very successful run of a new musical and, prior to that appeared in the West End run of the musical Stiletto at the Charing Cross Theatre.”
Other roles are played by Amy Bowyer, Dave Mantle, Mark Eaton, Debbie Spellman, Richard Fisher, Rhys Bloy, and Elliot Toms.
