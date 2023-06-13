Kangaroos charity are bowled over by cricket fundraiser

Hayward and Green Aviation organised their first charity cricket tournament on Friday June 9, supported by Preston Nomads Cricket Club at their stunning grounds nestled under The South Downs in Fulking.

Kangaroos mascot joins the charity cricket tournament

The event kickstarted their corporate charity of the year partnership with local disability charity Kangaroos, raising more than £15k!

It was a perfect summer's day with glorious sunshine throughout. Six teams took part in the six a side event with 10 overs a game, culminating with a barbecue, raffle and amazing auction. Overall winners were PDQ who took home the coveted Hayward and Green shield.

Professional photographer Gibson Blanc of Gibson Blanc Photography was on hand for the afternoon capturing some great shots and Anna Ball whose daughter attends Kangaroos afterschool and holiday activities gave a very moving speech prior to the auction and prize giving.

Bob White, Kangaroos Chair of Trustees expressed his thanks to everyone who contributed and supported in making the event such a wonderful occasion.

He said: “The incredible amount of money raised will make such a significant contribution to the range of enrichment activities we can continue to provide for our special children and adults at Kangaroos.”

