NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Kangaroos charity are bowled over by cricket fundraiser

Hayward and Green Aviation organised their first charity cricket tournament on Friday June 9, supported by Preston Nomads Cricket Club at their stunning grounds nestled under The South Downs in Fulking.
By Ellen HaywardContributor
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:18 BST
Kangaroos mascot joins the charity cricket tournamentKangaroos mascot joins the charity cricket tournament
Kangaroos mascot joins the charity cricket tournament

The event kickstarted their corporate charity of the year partnership with local disability charity Kangaroos, raising more than £15k!

It was a perfect summer's day with glorious sunshine throughout. Six teams took part in the six a side event with 10 overs a game, culminating with a barbecue, raffle and amazing auction. Overall winners were PDQ who took home the coveted Hayward and Green shield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Professional photographer Gibson Blanc of Gibson Blanc Photography was on hand for the afternoon capturing some great shots and Anna Ball whose daughter attends Kangaroos afterschool and holiday activities gave a very moving speech prior to the auction and prize giving.

Most Popular
Kangaroos mascot joins the charity cricket tournamentKangaroos mascot joins the charity cricket tournament
Kangaroos mascot joins the charity cricket tournament

Bob White, Kangaroos Chair of Trustees expressed his thanks to everyone who contributed and supported in making the event such a wonderful occasion.

He said: “The incredible amount of money raised will make such a significant contribution to the range of enrichment activities we can continue to provide for our special children and adults at Kangaroos.”

Kangaroos mascot joins the charity cricket tournamentKangaroos mascot joins the charity cricket tournament
Kangaroos mascot joins the charity cricket tournament
Kangaroos mascot joins the charity cricket tournamentKangaroos mascot joins the charity cricket tournament
Kangaroos mascot joins the charity cricket tournament
Related topics:The South Downs