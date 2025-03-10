Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez hit Sussex with spectacular new dance show

Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez’s spectacular new dance show Speakeasy is on its way to Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire.

Dates include Friday, March 21 at Portsmouth’s Kings Theatre; Saturday, April 5 at Guildford G Live; Friday, April 11 at Hastings White Rock; and Saturday, April 12 at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre.

Spokeswoman Rebecca Banks said: “The show opened at Perth Concert Hall to a rapturous reception, marking the highly anticipated start of their biggest-ever UK tour. The audience was transported through the decades in an electrifying celebration of iconic dance styles, immersive storytelling and stunning choreography, all set against the vibrant backdrop of the roaring 1920s through to the disco era of the 1970s.

“Following their acclaimed debut tour Firedance, Karen and Gorka’s all-new production has already set the stage alight, dazzling audiences with its breathtaking performances and exhilarating live music. From the elegance of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers to the rebellious energy of rock ‘n’ roll, Speakeasy provides an unforgettable night of entertainment and escapism.

“The tour continues in Aberdeen before traveling across England, Scotland, and Wales, culminating in a special West End performance at the Adelphi Theatre on April 15. With an all-star cast, jaw-dropping routines, and a dazzling blend of vintage and modern dance, Speakeasy is set to be the must-see dance show of 2025.”