Keeping it in the family at Sussex garden centre
Connor Croucher, 19, from Peacehaven has recently completed he property maintenance apprenticeship, learning on-the-job at Paradise Park in Newhaven.
The Tate family-run site, in Avis Road, believes in investing in young enthusiastic individuals to nurture them to achieve their best as director Darren Clift explains: “We love to see people develop with us to be the best they can be.
"If they want to make a career with Tates, we will do our utmost to ensure we help them. Connor is just one of many young members of the team here who despite their age already have a lot of experience allowing them to develop into senior positions.”
It really is a family affair, as Connor received his certificate from Head Gardener, Simon Croucher, who is his uncle.
Connor’s father also works at the company as Group Operations Manager.