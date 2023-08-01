Kids party nights complete nightly summer line-up at Eastbourne Bandstand

The start of the summer holidays signals the return of the Kids Disco Party Nights and free Open Stage Nights at Eastbourne Bandstand.

The two regular events are part of a packed programme of shows taking place at the seafront landmark throughout August, alongside tribute shows, afternoon concerts and 1812 & Proms Fireworks.

The summer addition means the outdoor music venue will host concerts seven nights of the week – making it one of the busiest Bandstand performance venues in the country.

Kids Disco Party Nights at Eastbourne Bandstand

Kids Disco Party Nights are every Tuesday until 29 August. DJ Oli and DJ Jay will be playing chart hits, plus some family favourites and holiday party anthems – all suited to under 12’s. The fun starts at 7.30pm and doors open at 7pm. Early bird tickets purchased in advance are £5 for children and £4 for adults.

Open Stage Nights take place every Monday night until 28 August from 8pm, doors open at 7pm and entry is free. The Bandstand stage is open to local talent and the audience can support some rising stars as they perform.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “The two new summer events are part of the busy line up of concerts and performances at the Bandstand.

“The Open Stage Nights are a fantastic opportunity for people to grab a drink at the bar and support some of our very own rising stars. Variety is the spice of life, and you never know you might just catch the next big star playing their first ever gig.

“Kids Disco Party Nights are great fun for all the family and the youngsters won’t want the summer holidays to end.”