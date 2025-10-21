Killer clown inspired horror gets East Sussex screening

Husband and wife team, producer Jonathan Sothcott and actress Jeanine Sothcott bring their latest horror film to East Sussex.

Helloween will get a Halloween screening at the Pavilion in Hailsham on October 31.

Written and directed by Phil Claydon, it’s a film which is rapidly building a cult following with strong reviews and high audience scores on imdb and Rotten Tomatoes – so much so that it is now making its way to the big screen for a special curated home-county showing.

Set during the 2016 ‘killer clown’ phenomenon, the film focuses on a doctor and a journalist who uncover a bloodthirsty plot by an incarcerated serial killer to stage an anarchistic uprising using clown symbolism. Helloween has been likened to ‘The Purge with clowns.’

Helloween stars 80s heart-throb Michael Paré (Streets of Fire, Eddie & The Cruisers) and Jeanine Sothcott, who is also one of the founders of the production company Shogun Films. Jeanine’s previous movies include Nemesis opposite Lock Stock’s Nick Moran, Billy Murray and Julian Glover, and Renegades opposite Lee Majors, Danny Trejo, Patsy Kensit and Ian Ogilvy.

The Helloween screening starts at 19:30, and appropriate fancy dress is actively encouraged.

You can book tickets here: https://hailshampavilion.co.uk/events/halloween-special-helloween/

Jonathan is delighted to be showing it so close to home in a cinema full of character that he loves: “It is beautiful. It has got red velvet and it's got a curtain and it's got a real sense of place. I love a world where everyone sits together and watches together” – as opposed to a world where people are consuming smaller and smaller on their phones, he explains.

“We make a lot of our movies (in East Sussex). After 2020 the world changed and the movie world is not so London-centric. Before that you needed to be in London all the time but it's very different now. But this one actually was made in London. It was mostly in a warehouse where we built our sets and we also used a house in Croydon.

“The film is not gory. The poster says a quote about it being the British Terrifier but it's definitely not gory like The Terrifier is. It is more like The Purge movie.”

And as he says, it goes back to the 2016 craze when people went out scaring people dressed as killer clowns – a craze which inspired Helloween to offer a much more sinister take on it all.

“It has come out on digital now. It came out on Blu-ray as well. It's on Amazon and Apple and Sky. It's everywhere apart from Netflix which is a different business. And it's now starting to come into cinemas. It's a very low budget independent movie. We try to make movies that go back to the Blockbuster days, low-budget unpretentious horror movies. Everything on Netflix is about young people beautifully shot and very modern. We go back to the 80s but it is not a gross-out horror.”

Jonathan is delighted that it's now making its way into cinemas: “Cinemas are about the encouragement of word of mouth and it's also an endorsement for the film. We made it for the small screen and for it to have a big screen showing is very flattering.”

Shogun has a presence in East Sussex and recently wrapped production on another horror movie, Harbinger, just outside Hailsham. Harbinger is described as a spooky riff on the Tom Hanks film Big with a Zoltar-style fortune telling machine unleashing bloody vengeance on a TV crew.

Shogun Films specialises in action thrillers and horror movies and platforms older actors and actresses, offering a counterpoint, as Jonathan says, to “the streaming platforms’ youth focus.”