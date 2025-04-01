Kings Head East Hoathly gets public support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If public support is anything to go by, East Hoathly will see a bright future for its pub.

Organisers, the East Hoathly with Halland Community Benefit Society (EHWHCBS) say there was a 'fantastic' response to their community pub survey with 372 people submitting their ideas, thoughts and feedback.

The idea was floated at a well-attended public meeting last month where residents were canvassed for their views. Ninety-six per cent of people felt having a pub in East Hoathly is either 'very important' or 'extremely important.' This followed an announcement that current landlords of the Kings Head, Robert and Tracy Wallis, who have run the pub for 29 years, will be retiring soon. The couple have pledged their support while the consultation continues. They said they will be sad to see it go but are hugely supportive of the scheme to bring it into the community and will be happy to see that happen.

The Kings Head is now the only pub in the village. It is currently on the market for £550,000.

Chair of EHWHCBS Michael Evans said: "There were numerous suggestions on the facilities and services a community-owned pub could provide, offers of practical help and encouraging levels of financial support indicated by people purchasing community shares. Additional sources of funding will also be required."

It was said there is clearly overwhelming support for the idea of bidding for the Kings Head as a community, with 95 per cent overall in favour. Given the level of support expressed via the meetings and survey responses, the group will proceed with developing and submitting a bid to buy the Kings Head.

EHWHCBS will proceed with developing and submitting a bid to buy the pub. Timelines for the submission will also be confirmed.

Michael Evans said they are now working on several aspects of the bid including consulting with specialists Plunkett UK for guidance on making the right approach.

Survey results must be assessed for data to inform plans for the scheme to go ahead and a specialist chartered surveyor will be asked to conduct a market valuation. If the purchase is to go ahead, it is important that essential works are also assessed.

A business plan and funding strategy must be developed to support the bid and volunteers with professional expertise should be approached with 'due diligence' exercised.

Finally, the group asks for anyone who is interested in a community-owned Kings Head to come forward. If they also want to find out more or receive regular updates, email: [email protected]