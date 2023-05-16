Edit Account-Sign Out
Kingsham Area Coronation celebration tea party on Monday May 8

Kingsham Area Action Group (KAAG)’s first event was enjoyed by all despite threatening weather forecast.

By Lynda StoneContributor
Published 16th May 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 11:38 BST
Crockery painting at Kingsham Tea-party.Crockery painting at Kingsham Tea-party.
Crockery painting at Kingsham Tea-party.

Kingsham Area Action Group (KAAG) held its first event on Monday May 8, a ‘Coronation’ tea party in Whyke Community Orchard, off Exton Road.

Tea and lots of delicious home made cake made by the organisers was enjoyed by everyone. There were plates and mugs for children to decorate and a lucky dip. Refreshments were kindly donated by Hardham Road Premier Stores and the Co-op, who also contributed to the lucky dip prizes.

Considering the uncertain weather and imminent threat of heavy rain, the event was well attended. Everyone expressed their enjoyment of the occasion, with requests for more community get togethers. Comments from smaller attendees were, ‘Can we come again?’ and ‘When are you having another one?’

The whole event was free, although some donations were received. We even managed to stay dry until it was time to clear everything away!

Kingsham Area Action Group (KAAG) is a new group formed to represent the wishes of residents of the Kingsham (south Whyke) area and promote their interests wherever possible, particularly to local authorities. Our goal is to secure a building for use by the whole community, whatever age, and so form stronger bonds between all the residents.

