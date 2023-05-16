Kingsham Area Coronation celebration tea party on Monday May 8

Crockery painting at Kingsham Tea-party.

Kingsham Area Action Group (KAAG) held its first event on Monday May 8, a ‘Coronation’ tea party in Whyke Community Orchard, off Exton Road.

Tea and lots of delicious home made cake made by the organisers was enjoyed by everyone. There were plates and mugs for children to decorate and a lucky dip. Refreshments were kindly donated by Hardham Road Premier Stores and the Co-op, who also contributed to the lucky dip prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Considering the uncertain weather and imminent threat of heavy rain, the event was well attended. Everyone expressed their enjoyment of the occasion, with requests for more community get togethers. Comments from smaller attendees were, ‘Can we come again?’ and ‘When are you having another one?’

The whole event was free, although some donations were received. We even managed to stay dry until it was time to clear everything away!