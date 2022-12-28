A kitesurfer was taken to hospital after Selsey RNLI crews rescued her half-a-mile from the coast.

On Thursday (December 22) the Coastguard received an emergency call after a member of the public spotted someone struggling in the water.

The woman could not be seen from the RNLI lifeboat station so a crew launched half-a-mile from the shore and found the casualty balancing on her kitesurfing kit.

A spokesperson for Sesley RNLI said: “The casualty said she had been in the water approximately 45 mins and was very cold.

“She was quickly bought aboard the ILB and with the sail also recovered the ILB made best speed to the lifeboat station.

“The station was contacted on route to prepare the shower room to warm the casualty up.

“The casualty was warmed up and a full casualty care assessment was completed. There were concerns for the other kitesurfer who was with the casualty and the ILB was made ready to launch again.

“Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team were at the Marine beach car park and confirmed the other persons car had gone and shortly afterwards he arrived at the lifeboat station.

“Although now warmed up the casualty was not feeling well and confirmed she had swallowed sea water while trying to get on the inflated section so her fellow kite surfer took her by car to St Richards Hospital in Chichester.”