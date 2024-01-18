Komedia Cabaret Bar in Brighton ranks among the most popular music venues outside of London

The UK is the home of great music, having birthed the likes of The Beatles and Ed Sheeran. Whether you’re in a basement club or a symphony hall, there are thousands of epic music venues all over the country. But, which of the UK’s iconic music spaces are the most popular?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To find out, Betway has analysed 120 music venues across the world, including 78 in the UK, looking at Google ratings, TikTok and Instagram hashtags, and Google search volumes for each location. Within this, they’ve revealed the most popular spots for music lovers here at home in the UK.

The full research can be viewed here: https://blog.betway.com/casino/play-that-funky-music-the-worlds-most-popular-music-venues/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven of the UK’s most popular music venues are in London, including the Royal Albert Hall and Alexandra Palace

Komedia Cabaret Bar

With a Google rating of 4.8, London’s Royal Albert Hall is the UK’s most popular music venue, also ranking as the third popular music spot in the world. The venue is very popular on TikTok, with 252.1 million hashtag views, and it also has the highest number of tagged Instagram posts of all venues on the UK list, with 379,679 hashtags. Some of the world’s biggest stars have graced the main stage, including Adele, Jimi Hendrix, and The Rolling Stones.

In second place for popular UK music spots is Alexandra Palace. Nicknamed ‘Ally Pally’ the music venue has a Google rating of 4.6 out of five, and sees 1.6 million Google searches every year. It’s a little less popular on social media than the Royal Albert Hall though, with 44.2 million TikTok hashtag views, and 176,802 Instagram hashtags.

One of London’s most famous jazz clubs, Ronnie Scott’s, has come in third place. The venue has a 4.7 rating on Google, and saw 1.3 million Google searches this year – an increase of 22% year-on-year. The iconic club has played host to some of the most famous names in jazz, including Chick Corea and Sonny Rollins.

Top 10 most popular music venues in the UK:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rank Venue City Google rating out of 5 TikTok hashtag views Instagram hashtags Avg. yearly search volume 1 Royal Albert Hall London 4.8 252,100,000 379,679 3,612,000 2 Alexandra Palace London 4.6 44,200,000 176,802 1,620,000 3 Ronnie Scott’s London 4.7 1,900,000 42,338 1,320,000 4 Barbican Centre London 4.6 5,300,000 105,195 1,086,000 5 Wigmore Hall London 4.8 199,300 8,895 397,200 6 The Cavern Club Liverpool 4.7 4,000,000 82,996 217,200 7 Barrowlands Glasgow 4.7 4,100,000 47,600 325,200 8 Wilton’s Music Hall London 4.8 42,100 10,866 177,600 9 Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Glasgow 4.8 237,000 8,138 177,600 10 Royal Festival Hall London 4.6 2,200,000 52,154 594,000

The Cavern Club is the UK’s most popular music venue outside of London, with 4 million TikTok hashtag views

The birthplace of The Beatles, it will come as no surprise that The Cavern Club is the most popular venue outside of London, having ranked sixth in the overall UK list. Liverpool’s most iconic gig venue is popular on TikTok with 4 million TikTok hashtag views, and has seen 217,200 yearly Google searches in the past year, an increase of 22% year-on-year.

In second place is Glasgow’s Barrowlands, which ranks seventh on the overall UK list. Also known as ‘The Barrowland Ballroom,’ the venue has a 4.7 rating on Google and sees 325,200 yearly searches, up 23% year-on-year. Barrowlands has played host to many iconic artists over the years, including The Smiths, The Clash and Foo Fighters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland has come in third with 237,000 TikTok views and a near perfect Google rating of 4.8.

Electric Ballroom is the top UK music increasing in popularity the most with searches up 173% year-on-year

Analysing average increase in monthly Google search volume across the globe for popular music venues, the study reveals that Electric Ballroom in Camden is the music venue increasing the most in popularity with searches up 173% year-on-year. Electric Ballroom has hosted plenty of indie and rock artists over the years such as The Vaccines and Snow Patrol, as well as music icons Sir Paul McCartney and Prince.

This is followed by Servant Jazz Quarters in Hackney with searches up 140%, whilst The Shacklewell Arms, a 10 minute walk away Servant Jazz Quarters, comes in third with searches up 125% year-on-year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berghain is the most popular music venue in the world, with 5.4 million yearly Google searches for the club

Taking the crown as the most popular music venue in the world is Berlin’s Berghain. There are around 5.4 million searches on Google every year for the exclusive German nightclub, and it has 508.2 million hashtag views on TikTok, the most of any other venue on the list. The club also has the third highest number of hashtags on Instagram, with 326,341 posts tagged with ‘#Berghain’ on the platform.