Lancing author's debut novel charts 110 years through the generations

The Price of Love (Austin Macauley Publishers, £10.99) is the debut novel from Lancing-based Jackie Mcintosh.

Jackie, aged 75, said: “I`ve always enjoyed modern history and how people have evolved through time and how generations change through the ages. My story starts with two friends aged 14 going into service at the local manor house which is owned by an eminent doctor and his wife, Sir Charles and Lady Frances and their son Frank. Polly and Dolly are treated extremely well and the housekeeper and her husband, who does gardening, chauffeuring and looks after the horses, are very keen to help the girls following their natural talents.

“Polly enjoys kitchen work and while Dolly works well, she prefers the outdoors doing gardening or with the horses which she is allowed to ride when things aren`t too busy.

“When World War One breaks out everything changes and the manor house eventually becomes a convalescent home for injured soldiers. Polly falls in love with Thomas while Dolly is still hoping that Frank, the doctor’s son, will eventually realise how she feels about him.

“The girls’ lives change direction when Polly eventually marries Thomas while Dolly is left heartbroken and partially disabled after a tragic riding accident. However, the friends stay close and their lives are intertwined as Polly gives birth to Elizabeth.

“Eventually, Elizabeth who is a very bright girl with a talent for languages marries Robert but he is badly scarred mentally after some time as a prisoner of war in World War Two, and sadly it makes for a difficult marriage. However, Elizabeth is one strong lady and she negotiates the ups and downs that life throws at her whilst bringing up their daughter Donna.

“Donna grows up following a career as a graduate, eventually getting married and bringing up a family, whilst forming lasting friendship with another family going through many ups and downs including happy and sad times. I have tried to incorporate historical events which happened during the 110 years that the story covers as accurately as I could or as I remember them. Also how society has become more accepting as the years have gone by and have incorporated issues of racism, same sex marriage and child neglect.

Jackie added: “As a sales rep I spent years driving through the home counties, and Kent was my favourite place and I felt that if I ever did write a book, it would be largely based in Kent. I enjoyed writing most of it during lockdown and I enjoyed going back 100-plus years incorporating historical events.

“I am a first time author which is why I was so thrilled to get a book published and had never given up on the idea. I have always enjoyed writing and have written my grandfather`s biography just for the family. He was in the First World War like most young men of his age. He married a French lady and spent a great deal of his life in France working for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission which is very close to my heart.”