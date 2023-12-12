Lancing-based youth charity receives £325,000 National Lottery funding
Commenting on being awarded the grant, John Randall ESY’s fundraiser said, “On behalf of the charity and all the young people in Lancing and Sompting, we are delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. This is now the fourth tranche of funding that the charity has received and we are grateful for their on-going support.”
John continues, “Young people are often misunderstood and many report struggling with issues such as low self-esteem, anxiety and poor social skills. These can have a profound effect on both their adolescence and also their adult life. At ESY our team of dedicated youth workers adopt a holistic and non-judgmental approach when working with young people as we help them build a firm basis for their futures.
“Our activities not only offer young people the opportunity to mix and socialise with their peers, but they also offer them the chance to develop their social skills, build self-resilience, develop a sense of self-worth and belonging and also practical life skills such as cooking, CV writing and budgeting and money management.”
John concludes, “National Lottery funding gives the charity the security to continue and development a wide range of projects that our young people deserve. These will include activities and trips, street-based youth work, LGBTQ+ sessions, mentoring, work experience as well as more targeted support for young carers and mental health counselling. We also strongly encourage young people to become actively involved in their community and we work closely with local community groups.”