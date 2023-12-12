Lancing-based youth charity receives £325,000 National Lottery funding

Electric Storm Youth (ESY) is delighted to announce that it is to receive more than £325,000 over three years from The National Lottery Community Fund to support the vital work it undertakes with young people in Lancing and Sompting.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Commenting on being awarded the grant, John Randall ESY’s fundraiser said, “On behalf of the charity and all the young people in Lancing and Sompting, we are delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. This is now the fourth tranche of funding that the charity has received and we are grateful for their on-going support.”

John continues, “Young people are often misunderstood and many report struggling with issues such as low self-esteem, anxiety and poor social skills. These can have a profound effect on both their adolescence and also their adult life. At ESY our team of dedicated youth workers adopt a holistic and non-judgmental approach when working with young people as we help them build a firm basis for their futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our activities not only offer young people the opportunity to mix and socialise with their peers, but they also offer them the chance to develop their social skills, build self-resilience, develop a sense of self-worth and belonging and also practical life skills such as cooking, CV writing and budgeting and money management.”

Electric Storm Youth in action