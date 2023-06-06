Lancing GreenDreams community foods and greenspaces festival is coming to Beach Green

Lancing GreenDreams event poster

Following the successes of the annual Worthing event over the past seven years, Lancing Parish Council are now working with local community groups, including Keep Lancing Lovely, Men in Sheds Lancing and Sompting, Recycling Lancing and South Downs Leisure to bring this sister event to Lancing.

The event team has the shared aim of promoting and celebrating the place of food and green spaces as central to well-being and quality of life, and as a tool for building community resilience. These groups are involved in creating skills and employment in a socially inclusive way, crafting great products, spaces and activities for people to use and enjoy and by putting into daily practice the ‘reduce, re-use and re-cycle’ approach as endorsed by local and central government, health bodies and environment agencies the world over.

Offering something different, this event aims to bring together a wide variety of community and social enterprise groups involved in small-scale local food projects and greenspace initiatives from the local area. This is a brilliant opportunity to find out what’s going on in your local community and how you could get involved with lots of different local groups.

Fran Corney, Community, Events & Comms Officer at Lancing Parish Council, who is leading the board supporting the festival, said: “We are so pleased to be helping to get this festival up and running in Lancing and really hope that it becomes a yearly attraction for the parish, as it will showcase some of the very best local talent from around the area.”

This new event promises stalls offering heaps of locally grown food and produce for you to try and buy, lots of fun and exciting workshops and activities for all the family and so much more, there’s something for everyone and entry is free.

Fun workshops happening throughout the day include a scrap materials workshop, children’s games with Cycall, beach flora and fauna walks, community litter pick and so much more.

Bob Smytherman, Co-Op Member Pioneer for Lancing and Sompting also commented: “It’s going to be a great event to help grow ties with other local community projects and food producers. It’s going to be a fun packed day and we hope this will become a yearly event in the calendar for Lancing.”