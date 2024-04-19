Lancing Prep Worthing’s Bannister Mile is back!
Since starting this annual tradition in 2018, Lancing Prep Worthing have raised over an amazing £14,000 for local charities, and this year they are raising money for Worthing Mencap, which is an active, progressive organisation championing the rights of people with learning disabilities and their families. Money raised will directly improve the facilities and opportunities available to them.
If you would like to show your support on the day, please join the Lancing Prep Worthing community at Broadwater Green from 2-3pm, where Bob Smytherman, Worthing Town Crier, will be opening the event.
Mr Payne, PE Teacher and Run Organiser, said: ‘We’re looking forward to celebrating our 7th year and continuing to raise money for local charities. It is going to be a wonderful afternoon, and we look forward to welcoming spectators to the event to support our pupils and this fantastic charity.’
