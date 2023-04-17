Land with potential up for auction

A parcel of land with potential in a popular area of Bexhill is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel next month.

Land Between 18-20 Collington Park Crescent, Bexhill

It is among 130 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Land Between 18-20 Collington Park Crescent is listed with a freehold guide price of £25,000-plus at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday, May 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director and senior auction appraiser Sam Kinloch said: “Situated within a popular residential area of Bexhill-on-Sea, this level area of land is located between two detached dwellings.

“Located less than two miles from Bexhill town centre and mainline railways station, the site was recently refused planning permission on appeal for the construction of three detached dwellings.

“Offered freehold, the land may hold future potential for alternative uses subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 A long, thin parcel of land near Battle is being offered with a freehold guide price of £5,000-plus

Land at Hoads Farm, just off Moat Lane in Sedlescombe, extends to approximately 0.24 hectares (0.6 acres).

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current auction, the third of eight this year, ends on Thursday 4 May.