Landlord’s appeal against home improvement penalty fails
The property above a shop in Gossops Parade is leased by the council to Pi-Gen Pharma, which sublets it as residential accommodation. An inspection by the council in April 2021 resulted in an improvement notice being served on the company.
There were nine elements to the notice, including fitting loft insulation and either central heating or night storage heaters.
Further requirements to conduct a survey on filling cavity walls with insulation and completing any appropriate works were not completed in time.
Pi-Gen Pharma argued at its appeal earlier this year that delays caused by contractors being unable to access the property, as well as difficulties securing an approved contractor and obtaining materials, were strong enough reasons to successfully appeal the financial penalty.
However, the panel, consisting of a judge and two other members, decided the excuses were not strong enough and agreed that the decision to impose the penalty should be upheld.
Cabinet member for Housing, Councillor Ian Irvine, said: “Cases of landlords failing to meet basic standards of decent housing in Crawley are thankfully rare and our housing officers will work with landlords to make the improvements we want to see.
“Although Pi-Gen Pharma completed all the work it was ordered to do, to ensure its tenants did not continue to suffer from an unduly cold and poorly insulated home, it didn’t do it quickly enough. We don’t want to issue penalties like this, but we must ensure landlords meet their obligations.”