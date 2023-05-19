Landmark anniversary for Arundel church features in unique carpet of flowers

The Cathedral Church of Our Lady and St Philip Howard is the Roman Catholic Cathedral for the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton in Arundel, West Sussex. Dedicated in 1873 as the Catholic parish church of Arundel, 2023 is a very special year as it marks its 150th anniversary; it became the Cathedral Church of the diocese in 1965.

For two days, thousands of people flock to see the largest carpet of flowers outside Italy

For over 145 years, the Church has celebrated the Feast of Corpus Christ which includes a spectacular festival of flowers. People travel for miles to see the world-famous carpet of flowers and watch the magnificent procession of the Blessed Sacrament from the Cathedral to the courtyard of Arundel Castle, where a blessing is given to those taking part.

The carpet is created by a local team of volunteers, cathedral parishioners, and those from other parishes, who painstakingly prepare the thousands of blooms by hand that are subsequently laid in place on a special design marked out on the floor. Taking up the full length of the central aisle of the Cathedral, this visual treat is viewed by thousands of people who flock to the small town of Arundel to see it each year. Only a World War and the Covid-19 pandemic have prevented the carpet being laid being laid during its phenomenal history.

The Cathedral will be open to view the carpet on Wednesday June 7 from 9.30am – 6pm and on Thursday 8 June from 9.30am – 5pm when the Mass, celebrated by Bishop Richard and priests from across the diocese, will begin.

Everyone is welcome and entry is free. A selection of snacks and drinks will be available at the Cathedral Centre each day. For further information, visit arundelcathedral.uk or E: [email protected]

Canon David Parmiter was appointed Dean of the Cathedral by Bishop Richard Moth in 2019 and began his ministry that same year in October. His Induction Mass took place on Friday November 15.

In 1965, the church became a cathedral at the foundation of the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton.

