Landmarks across West Sussex go green in support of the NSPCC and Childline this Christmas

Landmarks in West Sussex and across the UK shone green on the longest night of the year in support of the NSPCC and its Childline service, which is supporting children across the country this Christmas.

Buildings and landmarks across West Sussex included the beautiful Lancing College Chapel and historic Shoreham Fort.

Further afield One Canada Square in Canary Wharf, Gravesend Clock Tower and St Thomas’s church in Ryde on the Isle of Wight also lit up to highlight the work of the children’s charity and the help it provides young people in their darkest hours.

Concluding the landmarks turning green for the NSPCC this year, is the iconic Battersea Power Station on December 27 from dusk.

Also, on December 22, people across the country took part in the NSPCC’s Walk for Children – a 5k fundraiser.

Childline counsellors are on hand around the clock to talk to young people throughout the festive period, including Christmas Day.

With schools closing their doors and children having reduced contact with wider support networks over the festive season, many vulnerable children face increased risks at home.

For those children and young people for whom Christmas means abuse, Childline is a lifeline.

Last year, the service delivered 5,501 counselling sessions during the 12 days of Christmas (December 24 to January 4) - averaging out at around 450 per day – with volunteers and staff working right through the festive holiday. More than 1,000 were high-risk counselling sessions, with 64% of high-risk calls and web chats during that period coming in after dark.

Gemma Tupper, NSPCC Community Fundraising for Sussex, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make these wonderful light-ups happen at what can be a difficult time of year for families, children and young people.

“Our Childline service is expecting to be contacted by a child every 45 seconds this Christmas, and while it’s free for them to contact the service, every counselling session costs the charity around £4.

“Not only do the illuminated buildings provide a striking reminder that Childline is a beacon of light for young people in their darkest hours, everyone fundraising with a Walk for Children is making a huge difference and ensuring we can be there for children whenever they need us.