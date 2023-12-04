Landscaper wins national award two years running with Barcombe project
Banks Farm Flint Courtyard Garden is set within a Arts and Craft house, nine acre garden on an mixed agricultural and residential estate in Barcombe, East Sussex. This is open to the public two to three times a year. At the back of the house is the courtyard. Originally it was a gravelled area used for parking. Its vision was to turn it in to a flint and reclaimed brick walled garden.
Freddie was asked to construct this garden with specific attention to traditional flint and brick walling detailing. To match the local neighbourhood. With different flint patterns and detail with knapped and field flint. Reclaimed bricks used for ends, capping and on the main wall laid at 45 degrees, mixed into the flint walling. Creating different flint styles to fit the variety of walls sizes.
Its a formal garden with four quarter size beds, a centre traditional water feature, curved low seating wall around an established specimen tree. Large eating/relaxing space outside the kitchen. All the rooms from the house look out onto this Courtyard and have access to it. All framed in by the surrounding tall flint and brick wall.
Freddie engineered some beautiful level changes to give an entrance, with a step into the garden, paths set at 1.5m throughout creating a lovely flow. The sun sets on this garden in the evening and the beautiful tones of the creamy field flint & the darker Knapped flint mixed together gives you a calm relaxed beautiful feeling.
Locally sourced flint and bricks from Chichester, West Sussex made the project very sustainable. And increasing the volume of planting with more borders to encourage bees and butterflies is wonderful.
This garden just fits perfectly and looks like its always been there. It has a wow factor and that’s why it been given this pro landscaper award to celebrate value and expertise within the landscaping industry.