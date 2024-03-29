Lanes closed on A27 in East Sussex after report of car fire
There has been a report of a car fire near Hove this morning (Good Friday, March 29).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to car fire on A27 Eastbound at A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off).”
The incident was first reported at 10.41am.
An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.59am to a car fire on the A2038 to A23 Patcham Eastbound A27. We sent three appliances and extinguished a car fire. We have now left the scene.”
