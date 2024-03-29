Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to car fire on A27 Eastbound at A2038 King George Vi Avenue ( Hove turn off).”

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.59am to a car fire on the A2038 to A23 Patcham Eastbound A27. We sent three appliances and extinguished a car fire. We have now left the scene.”