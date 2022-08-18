Edit Account-Sign Out

Large emergency response following reports of body found at Bognor Regis beach

A number of emergency service vehicles have been pictured at a Bognor Regis beach

By Joe Stack
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:31 pm

HM Coastguard search and rescue, RNLI and Sussex Police have been seen at Elmer beach this afternoon.

Part of the beach appears to have been taped off by emergency services.

According to reports, a body has been found after washing up on the beach. These reports remain unconfirmed.

Most Popular

Coastguard at the scene today

HM Coastguard and Sussex Police have been approached for further information.

More on this breaking incident as we have it.

Sussex PoliceRNLI