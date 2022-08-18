Large emergency response following reports of body found at Bognor Regis beach

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HM Coastguard search and rescue, RNLI and Sussex Police have been seen at Elmer beach this afternoon.

Part of the beach appears to have been taped off by emergency services.

According to reports, a body has been found after washing up on the beach. These reports remain unconfirmed.

Coastguard at the scene today

HM Coastguard and Sussex Police have been approached for further information.