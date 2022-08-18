Large emergency response following reports of body found at Bognor Regis beach
A number of emergency service vehicles have been pictured at a Bognor Regis beach
HM Coastguard search and rescue, RNLI and Sussex Police have been seen at Elmer beach this afternoon.
Part of the beach appears to have been taped off by emergency services.
According to reports, a body has been found after washing up on the beach. These reports remain unconfirmed.
Most Popular
HM Coastguard and Sussex Police have been approached for further information.
More on this breaking incident as we have it.